+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
Maximize your comfort and capability with our great looking 2015 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4WD SUV presented in Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic! Powered by a proven 3.6 Litre 6 Cylinder that offers 185hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission which results in an exceptionally quiet ride, easy passing, and great handling. This Four Wheel Drive Terrain is the package and offers an ideal blend of versatility, style, and power plus approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road! The distinctive exterior of our Terrain stands out with a striking grille, roof rails, and prominent alloy wheels. Once inside our SLT-1, you'll appreciate the convenience of the remote start as you admire the graceful lines of the dash, soft leather on heated seats, a sunroof, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. With a Pioneer audio system, touchscreen interface, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and OnStar with a WiFi hotspot, maintaining a safe connection to your digital world will be no problem! You'll feel confident knowing you are protected by meticulous engineering from GMC that includes anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, emergency assistance, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. With fresh technologies, superior fit, and finish, and exceptional safety features, Terrain delivers without compromise! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3