2015 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport|Htd Seats|Sunroof|Camera|Btooth|46MPG
188,240KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9182743
- Stock #: 43010A
- VIN: 1HGCR2F51FA801347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,240 KM
Vehicle Description
It is very well maintained with no mechanical defects.
It is Equipped with the powerful fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power seats, heated seats (front ) alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Electric Seats
Sun Roof
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
