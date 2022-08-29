Menu
2015 Honda Accord

188,240 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport|Htd Seats|Sunroof|Camera|Btooth|46MPG

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport|Htd Seats|Sunroof|Camera|Btooth|46MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9182743
  • Stock #: 43010A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F51FA801347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda accord sport(Black)



It is very well maintained with no mechanical defects.

It is Equipped with the powerful fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power seats, heated seats (front ) alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Electric Seats
Sun Roof
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

