2015 Honda Civic

52,389 KM

Details Description Features

$19,609

$19,609 + tax & licensing
$19,609

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man Si *Heated Seats* *Side/Rear Camera* *Sunr

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man Si *Heated Seats* *Side/Rear Camera* *Sunr

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$19,609

+ taxes & licensing

52,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6192663
  Stock #: Z97541
  VIN: 2HGFB6E58FH201260

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 52,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic for your everyday commute, yet still super fun to drive, our 2015 Honda Civic Si Sedan looks stunning in Crystal Black Pearl. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 205hp while connected to a performance-oriented 6 Speed Manual transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Engineered for both reliability and thrilling drive dynamics, our Front Wheel Drive machine rewards you with approximately 7.6L/100km as well as enhanced steering response when accelerating and cornering even when the road surface is less than ideal. Our Honda Civic Si Sedan refuses to be ignored with its stylish stance accented by great-looking alloy wheels, fog-lights, and a rear spoiler.

Below the huge sunroof, get settled in the Si's supportive sport seats that feel tailor-made and admire the leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum shift knob, back-lit gauges, and textured aluminum pedals. A wealth of amenities surround you such as Bluetooth, a rearview camera, text message functionality, an iPod/USB interface, navigation, Pandora compatibility, a premium audio system and more! Load up your family or friends and get going!

With ACE body structure, smart anti-lock brakes and advanced airbags, this Honda offers priceless peace of mind and has long been known for its safety and security. Driving enthusiasts agree that this is a fantastic choice. You know you love to drive, so get behind the wheel and reward yourself with this sedan today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! "Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!


Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
MOONROOF
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Rear Spoiler -OEM
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
Blind spot information system
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

