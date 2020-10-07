+ taxes & licensing
Fantastic for your everyday commute, yet still super fun to drive, our 2015 Honda Civic Si Sedan looks stunning in Crystal Black Pearl. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 205hp while connected to a performance-oriented 6 Speed Manual transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Engineered for both reliability and thrilling drive dynamics, our Front Wheel Drive machine rewards you with approximately 7.6L/100km as well as enhanced steering response when accelerating and cornering even when the road surface is less than ideal. Our Honda Civic Si Sedan refuses to be ignored with its stylish stance accented by great-looking alloy wheels, fog-lights, and a rear spoiler.
Below the huge sunroof, get settled in the Si's supportive sport seats that feel tailor-made and admire the leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum shift knob, back-lit gauges, and textured aluminum pedals. A wealth of amenities surround you such as Bluetooth, a rearview camera, text message functionality, an iPod/USB interface, navigation, Pandora compatibility, a premium audio system and more! Load up your family or friends and get going!
With ACE body structure, smart anti-lock brakes and advanced airbags, this Honda offers priceless peace of mind and has long been known for its safety and security. Driving enthusiasts agree that this is a fantastic choice. You know you love to drive, so get behind the wheel and reward yourself with this sedan today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! "Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!
Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.
