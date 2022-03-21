$17,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8937424

8937424 Stock #: U11690A

U11690A VIN: 2HGFB2F52FH051833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 188,211 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.