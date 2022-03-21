Menu
2015 Honda Civic

188,211 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX|Htd Seats|Camera|56MPG|Low Payment

2015 Honda Civic

EX|Htd Seats|Camera|56MPG|Low Payment

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8937424
  • Stock #: U11690A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52FH051833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX - 56MPG

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof.



1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:

* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sun Roof
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

