$23,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD #Heated Seats #Back up Camera
2015 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD #Heated Seats #Back up Camera
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
107,832KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H56FH104300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-784
- Mileage 107,832 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is powered by a 2.4L 4 Cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All-Wheel Drive. It features 17 inch alloy wheels, a second set of winter tires on steel rims, power sunroof/moonroof, smart keyless access system with push button start, bluetooth phone and audio, multi-view rear view camera, lane watch blind spot display, 10 way power drivers seat, and heated front seats.
Warranty and Dealer Information:
- Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month or 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance.
- Sisson Auto provides a seamless and stress-free purchasing experience, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
- Offers include a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, and minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance.
- A safety recall check, a complimentary CarFax history report, and free home delivery within 200 km are also part of the package. Dealer permit #5471
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
