Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is powered by a 2.4L 4 Cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All-Wheel Drive. It features 17 inch alloy wheels, a second set of winter tires on steel rims, power sunroof/moonroof, smart keyless access system with push button start, bluetooth phone and audio, multi-view rear view camera, lane watch blind spot display, 10 way power drivers seat, and heated front seats.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Warranty and Dealer Information:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>- Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month or 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>- Sisson Auto provides a seamless and stress-free purchasing experience, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>- Offers include a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, and minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>- A safety recall check, a complimentary CarFax history report, and free home delivery within 200 km are also part of the package. Dealer permit #5471</div>

2015 Honda CR-V

107,832 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD #Heated Seats #Back up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD #Heated Seats #Back up Camera

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 11005427
  2. 11005427
  3. 11005427
  4. 11005427
  5. 11005427
  6. 11005427
  7. 11005427
  8. 11005427
  9. 11005427
  10. 11005427
  11. 11005427
  12. 11005427
  13. 11005427
  14. 11005427
  15. 11005427
  16. 11005427
  17. 11005427
  18. 11005427
  19. 11005427
  20. 11005427
  21. 11005427
  22. 11005427
  23. 11005427
  24. 11005427
  25. 11005427
  26. 11005427
  27. 11005427
Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,832KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H56FH104300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-784
  • Mileage 107,832 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is powered by a 2.4L 4 Cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All-Wheel Drive. It features 17 inch alloy wheels, a second set of winter tires on steel rims, power sunroof/moonroof, smart keyless access system with push button start, bluetooth phone and audio, multi-view rear view camera, lane watch blind spot display, 10 way power drivers seat, and heated front seats.




Warranty and Dealer Information:






- Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month or 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance.






- Sisson Auto provides a seamless and stress-free purchasing experience, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.






- Offers include a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, and minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance.






- A safety recall check, a complimentary CarFax history report, and free home delivery within 200 km are also part of the package. Dealer permit #5471

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2017 Kia Soul EX Premium #pano sunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Kia Soul EX Premium #pano sunroof 78,230 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring #power sliding doors #power tailgate for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring #power sliding doors #power tailgate 107,528 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV #hatchback #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV #hatchback #heated seats 101,541 KM $16,750 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V