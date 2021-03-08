Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

78,492 KM

Details Description Features

$21,925

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,925

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Htd Leather|Sunroof- Just arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Htd Leather|Sunroof- Just arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 6659537
  2. 6659537
Contact Seller

$21,925

+ taxes & licensing

78,492KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6659537
  • Stock #: R20408A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71FH110006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days! 





2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 







One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof. 





2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 





Awards: 


* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards 





No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Buick Encore Es...
 39,869 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 139,869 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX|...
 94,152 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory