2015 Honda CR-V

125,904 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

EX|Htd Seats|Camera|Bluetooth|39MPG|AWD|Local

2015 Honda CR-V

EX|Htd Seats|Camera|Bluetooth|39MPG|AWD|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8059012
  • Stock #: R22114A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54FH130748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2015 Honda CR-V EX - Heated Seats, back up camera and much more!



Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Traction control.



2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Reviews:

* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

