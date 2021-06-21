Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

152,020 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,020KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  Interior Colour "
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 8
Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2015 Honda Odyssey EX Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera|Power Seats| 



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

