Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,353 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4 Premium AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4 Premium AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

  1. 9641956
  2. 9641956
  3. 9641956
  4. 9641956
  5. 9641956
  6. 9641956
  7. 9641956
  8. 9641956
  9. 9641956
  10. 9641956
  11. 9641956
  12. 9641956
  13. 9641956
  14. 9641956
  15. 9641956
  16. 9641956
  17. 9641956
  18. 9641956
  19. 9641956
  20. 9641956
  21. 9641956
  22. 9641956
  23. 9641956
  24. 9641956
  25. 9641956
  26. 9641956
  27. 9641956
  28. 9641956
  29. 9641956
  30. 9641956
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,353KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641956
  • Stock #: TRD150
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG246169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD150
  • Mileage 128,353 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium AWD is the perfect embodiment of a car that blends ruggedness and elegance. Its 2.4L 4cyl engine and 6-speed automatic transmission provide a powerful yet smooth ride, while the on-demand all-wheel drive system ensures excellent traction on any road condition. The 17-inch alloy wheels enhance the vehicle's sleek design, and the remote keyless entry, heated power mirrors, automatic light control, and roof rack side rails add a touch of convenience to its functionality. The SUV's dual-zone climate control allows for customized temperature settings for both the driver and passengers, while the Bluetooth hands-free phone system with streaming audio provides a safer way to communicate while driving. The heated front and rear seats, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated steering wheel provide the ultimate comfort during cold weather. The rear side window sunshade blinds and rear parking assist further contribute to the car's overall comfort and safety.
Includes a 3 month/ 6000 km Sisson Auto Certified Powertrain Warranty.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 128,353 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango G...
 146,695 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 147,450 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory