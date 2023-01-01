$18,000+ tax & licensing
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4 Premium AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
128,353KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9641956
- Stock #: TRD150
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG246169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes a 3 month/ 6000 km Sisson Auto Certified Powertrain Warranty.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
