2015 Jeep Cherokee

180,960 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
SPORT 4WD

SPORT 4WD

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10481970
  • Stock #: TRD182
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB4FW736898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover adventure with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee, a vehicle designed to take you on thrilling journeys. It features a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, providing both power and efficiency. Explore its features: Unleash your sense of adventure with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee. This versatile vehicle is equipped to take you on thrilling journeys with its fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, striking the perfect balance between performance and efficiency. Explore the features that make every drive an adventure: The 5-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and in control of your entertainment and navigation. Integrated voice command with Bluetooth allows for hands-free communication, ensuring safety and convenience. The Selec-Terrain 4WD System lets you conquer various terrains with ease by selecting the ideal driving mode for your adventure. Power Windows with Driver One-Touch control and the Manual 6-Way Driver Seat offer customization and convenience. All-Season Floor Mats keep your vehicle's interior clean and protected from the elements. Heated Front Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel ensure warmth and comfort on chilly days. The Remote Start System allows you to prepare your vehicle's climate remotely, enhancing comfort. Maneuvering and parking become a breeze with the assistance of the ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, providing a clear view of your surroundings. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee is not just a vehicle; it's a companion for your adventures. With its combination of efficiency, technology, and off-road capabilities, it's ready to take you wherever your sense of exploration leads. Adventure awaits around every corner when you're behind the wheel of this remarkable vehicle.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

