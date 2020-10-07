+ taxes & licensing
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Incredible power takes you far. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee features a 3.2L Pentastar 6-cylinder engine with 9-speed transmission. Equipped with Heated/ventilated leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 8-way driver's seat, Power 4-way passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Blind spot and cross path detection, Fwd collision warning with active braking, Rain sensitive windshield wipers, Lane departure warning, Auto high beams, Adaptive cruise control, Parallel and perpendicular park assist, Power lift gate, Exterior mirrors with memory, Trailer tow group, Dual pane sunroof, Factory remote start, Rear view camera, Navigation, Nine amplified speakers and subwoofer, Wireless charging pad.
Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.
Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
