Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

94,653 KM

Details Description Features

$21,337

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,337

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD #Leather #Heated Seats #Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD #Leather #Heated Seats #Nav

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 6149508
  2. 6149508
  3. 6149508
  4. 6149508
  5. 6149508
  6. 6149508
  7. 6149508
  8. 6149508
  9. 6149508
Contact Seller

$21,337

+ taxes & licensing

94,653KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6149508
  • Stock #: PFP-111
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS3FW615128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 94,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible power takes you far. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee features a 3.2L Pentastar 6-cylinder engine with 9-speed transmission. Equipped with Heated/ventilated leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 8-way driver's seat, Power 4-way passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Blind spot and cross path detection, Fwd collision warning with active braking, Rain sensitive windshield wipers, Lane departure warning, Auto high beams, Adaptive cruise control, Parallel and perpendicular park assist, Power lift gate, Exterior mirrors with memory, Trailer tow group, Dual pane sunroof, Factory remote start, Rear view camera, Navigation, Nine amplified speakers and subwoofer, Wireless charging pad.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2016 Buick Enclave L...
 96,354 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX T...
 152,099 KM
$8,976 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 89,652 KM
$23,954 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory