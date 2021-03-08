+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport
One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Accessory Switch Bank Module, Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls, All-Season Floor Mats, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class III Receiver Hitch, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote Start System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
