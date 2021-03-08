Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

89,869 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Sport|V6- Just arrived

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

89,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6659516
  • Stock #: U11403A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS8FW685695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport



One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Accessory Switch Bank Module, Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls, All-Season Floor Mats, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class III Receiver Hitch, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote Start System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.



Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter

