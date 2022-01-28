Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

203,141 KM

Details

$17,250

+ tax & licensing
$17,250

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$17,250

+ taxes & licensing

203,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8157661
  • Stock #: PFP-360
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS4FW685238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,141 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

