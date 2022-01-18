Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

101,267 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

High Altitude 4WD #Leather #Heated Seats

High Altitude 4WD #Leather #Heated Seats

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

101,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8140630
  • Stock #: PFP-358
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD272146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,267 KM

Vehicle Description

EVERY DAY IS AN ADVENUTRE. This 2015 Jeep Patriot features a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Uconnect 6.5-inch colour touch screen display, Remote start system, Leather trimmed bucket seats, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, Rear 60/40 split folding and recline seat, Heated front seats, Power heated mirrors, Power express open/close sunroof, Keyless entry, 115V auxiliary power outlet, Power windows with driver's one touch, Speed sensitive power locks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Rear view auto dimming mirror, Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming.  

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

