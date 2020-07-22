Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Renegade

144,819 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

Limited * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

Limited * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 5477214
  2. 5477214
  3. 5477214
  4. 5477214
  5. 5477214
  6. 5477214
  7. 5477214
  8. 5477214
  9. 5477214
  10. 5477214
  11. 5477214
  12. 5477214
  13. 5477214
  14. 5477214
  15. 5477214
  16. 5477214
  17. 5477214
  18. 5477214
  19. 5477214
  20. 5477214
  21. 5477214
  22. 5477214
  23. 5477214
  24. 5477214
  25. 5477214
  26. 5477214
  27. 5477214
  28. 5477214
  29. 5477214
  30. 5477214
  31. 5477214
  32. 5477214
  33. 5477214
  34. 5477214
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,819KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5477214
  • Stock #: B016
  • VIN: ZACCJBDT0FPB66031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B016
  • Mileage 144,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Engineered with legendary Jeep brand capability. This Limited 4X4 edition comes equipped with a 2.4L engine, 9 speed automatic transmission, leather trimmed bucket seats, remote keyless entry with command start, rear back up camera, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, remote USB charging ports, Media Hub with USB and Aux, 8 way power drivers seat, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted controls, GPS navigation, 6.5 inch touchscreen, keyless Enter n' Go with passive entry, and 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 806 KM
$24,555 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 55,819 KM
$8,483 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 117,540 KM
$18,575 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory