2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD #Low Kms
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
66,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10163319
- Stock #: A125
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL736352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,988 KM
Vehicle Description
The Wrangler comes equipped with power heated exterior mirrors, ensuring clear visibility in various weather conditions. The 18x7.5-inch polished Satin Carbon wheels not only add a touch of style but also provide durability and stability. Fog lamps improve visibility in challenging environments, allowing you to navigate with confidence.
The optional Customer Preferred Package 24G enhances the Wrangler's capabilities and convenience. The Connectivity Group includes a tire pressure monitoring system, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming, and a 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, keeping you connected and informed while on the go.
The Dual Top Group offers versatility with both a Black Sunrider Soft Top and a Sunrider Soft Top, allowing you to enjoy open-air adventures or provide protection from the elements as needed. The Trailer Tow Group is ideal for towing needs, featuring a trailer tow with 4-pin connector wiring and a Class II receiver hitch.
With the optional automatic transmission, you can enjoy smooth gear transitions and the added convenience of Hill Descent Control. The heated front seats provide comfort during colder seasons, ensuring an enjoyable ride in any weather.
The Uconnect 430 6.5-inch Touch/CD/Hard-drive/NAV system combines entertainment and navigation features, including a 40GB hard drive with 28GB available, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and GPS navigation. SiriusXM Satellite Radio expands your listening options, offering a wide range of channels to suit your preferences. Additionally, the remote start system adds convenience by allowing you to start the vehicle remotely.
The 2015 Jeep Wrangler is an iconic vehicle that combines rugged capability with modern features. Whether you're exploring off-road trails or navigating city streets, this Jeep offers a thrilling driving experience with its versatile features and legendary performance.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000 km Powertrain warranty with Roadside Assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
