Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

164,513 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD #New Arrival

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD #New Arrival

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9787678
  2. 9787678
  3. 9787678
  4. 9787678
  5. 9787678
  6. 9787678
  7. 9787678
  8. 9787678
  9. 9787678
  10. 9787678
  11. 9787678
  12. 9787678
  13. 9787678
  14. 9787678
  15. 9787678
  16. 9787678
  17. 9787678
  18. 9787678
  19. 9787678
  20. 9787678
  21. 9787678
  22. 9787678
  23. 9787678
  24. 9787678
  25. 9787678
  26. 9787678
  27. 9787678
  28. 9787678
  29. 9787678
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787678
  • Stock #: PFP-602
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7FL514949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience true freedom with this 2015 Jeep Wrangler. Powered by a 3.6LV6 engine and a 5-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle offers exceptional performance on and off the road. Equipped with a Uconnect 6.5-inch touch screen display, GPS navigation, and Bluetooth with handsfree audio, you can stay connected while adventuring. The Heated front seats and Remote start system add comfort and convenience to your ride. With an Alpine premium audio system, you can enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear sound. The Trailer tow group with 3.73 rear axle ratio, trailer tow with 4-pin connector wiring, and Power windows with 1 touch down feature provide even more versatility. This Jeep also comes with a transfer case skid plate shield and Fuel tank skid plate to protect your vehicle during intense excursions. Additionally, this vehicle has been upgraded with a 4-inch suspension lift, Duratrac tires with Mayhem rims, Weston winch, Rugged Ridge steel bumper with receiver hooks, Smittybilt grab handles, and JL Speaker headlights and tail lights to make it stand out from the rest.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 164,513 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 74,561 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,281 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory