2015 Jeep Wrangler

$28,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 5 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787678

9787678 Stock #: PFP-602

PFP-602 VIN: 1C4BJWEG7FL514949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,513 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.