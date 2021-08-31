Menu
2015 Kia Optima

153,351 KM

Details Description

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

*LX*Heated Cloth Seats*

Location

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

153,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7824240
  • Stock #: 93534B
  • VIN: KNAGM4A75F5638372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the sporty sophistication of our 2015 Kia Optima Sedan in beautiful Aurora Black. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 192hp paired with a responsive 6 Speed Sportmatic Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive provides a smooth ride with great handling that will have you looking for the long way home plus offers approximately 6.9L 100km on the open road! Turn heads in our Optima with a sleek exterior accented by 16-inch alloy wheels, projection headlights, front fog lights, and dual exhaust with chrome tips. Our Optima is a European-inspired cabin that is both well-built and packed with amenities galore. Bluetooth wireless technology, a great sound system with available satellite radio, power windows and door locks, heated front seats, and a cooling glove box make every ride feel first class! You'll be confident as you embark on your next adventure in your Kia since it is a Top Safety Pick thanks to features such as smart airbags, electronic stability control, and rear crumple zones. Reward yourself with the looks and performance that our Optima offers. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

