2015 MINI Cooper

42,309 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Convertible #Low Kms

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

42,309KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9283201
  • Stock #: PFP-536
  • VIN: WMWZN3C58FT862436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Mileage 42,309 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

