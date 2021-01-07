Menu
2015 RAM 1500

109,469 KM

Details

$27,969

+ tax & licensing
$27,969

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2015 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$27,969

+ taxes & licensing

109,469KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6599789
  Stock #: PFP-158
  VIN: 1C6RR7GM9FS577077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Most Fuel-Efficient Full-Size Pickup. This 2015 Ram 1500 features a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Engine with 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Equipped with Maximum duty engine cooling, 230 Amp alternator, 3.55 Rear axle ratio, Uconnect 8.4-inch touch screen display, Media hub (SD, USB, AUX) GPS Navigation, Premium cloth bucket seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Folding flat load floor storage, Power heated mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Rear view mirror with auto dimming, Fold away side view mirrors, Factory remote start system, Bluetooth audio with phone connectivity.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

