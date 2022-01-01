+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
Luxury and power abound in our 2015 RAM 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4X4 presented in striking Western Brown. It is powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp while paired with a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient Four Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 10.7L 100km on the open road, a smooth ride, and tremendous towing capacity! Make a powerful first impression in your 1500 Longhorn that is highlighted by a distinct grille and prominent wheels that enhance the aerodynamics of this strong machine. Inside our Longhorn, you'll find a prominent central touchscreen display with a rearview camera, UConnect with voice control, full-color navigation, and a power outlet to keep you charged. Enjoy traveling in comfort and style with heated cooled power-adjustable filigree leather seats, memorized driver settings, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Anyone who sees it will admire the upscale interior that has been thoughtfully designed to meet your needs. Safety is priority number one at RAM and with stability control, hill start assist, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags you can rest easy knowing you'll be safeguarded. Now is the time to make this RAM your partner for work and play. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3