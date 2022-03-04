$30,000+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT Quad Cab 4WD #Low Kms #Sunroof
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$30,000
- Listing ID: 8625389
- Stock #: PFP-426
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT4FS519403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Uncompromising strength. This 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman features a 5.7Hemi v8 engine with 8-speed torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen, Harman radio, Media hub (SD,USB,AUX) 10-way power driver's seat, Bucket seats, Full length floor console, Power lumbar adjust, Folding flat load floor storage, Fog lights, Tow hooks, Class IV receiver hitch Transfer case skid plate shield, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Rear view auto dimming mirror, Remote start system, Heavy duty transmission oil cooler Heavy duty engine cooling, Power windows with one touch up/down, Power sunroof, Rear 60/40 split folding rear seat, Locking tailgate, Keyless entry, Automatic headlights.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
