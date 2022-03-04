Menu
2015 RAM 1500

60,636 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD #Low Kms #Sunroof

SLT Quad Cab 4WD #Low Kms #Sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

60,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8625389
  • Stock #: PFP-426
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4FS519403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-426
  • Mileage 60,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Uncompromising strength. This 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman features a 5.7Hemi v8 engine with 8-speed torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen, Harman radio, Media hub (SD,USB,AUX) 10-way power driver's seat, Bucket seats, Full length floor console, Power lumbar adjust, Folding flat load floor storage, Fog lights, Tow hooks, Class IV receiver hitch Transfer case skid plate shield, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Rear view auto dimming mirror, Remote start system, Heavy duty transmission oil cooler Heavy duty engine cooling, Power windows with one touch up/down, Power sunroof, Rear 60/40 split folding rear seat, Locking tailgate, Keyless entry, Automatic headlights. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

