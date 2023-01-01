Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

147,450 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i #6 Speed Manual #AWD

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i #6 Speed Manual #AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

147,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9637300
  Stock #: TRD149
  VIN: 4S4BSCAC7F1287171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD149
  • Mileage 147,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i is a versatile and reliable SUV, perfect for families and individuals looking for a dependable ride. Equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and 6-speed manual transmission, this Forester provides strong performance and stability. The all-wheel drive makes it an ideal choice for a range of weather conditions, while the 17-inch wheels give it a stylish look. The heated power mirrors are a convenient touch, and the Bluetooth mobile phone connection and streaming audio make it easy to stay connected on the road. The Forester also features iPod/USB integration, heated front seats, and a 10-way power driver's seat for maximum comfort. Automatic headlights, a rear tonneau cover, and keyless entry add to the convenience, and the rear-view/back-up camera provides peace of mind when reversing. The 4.3-inch color multi-function display with steering wheel-mounted controls makes it easy to stay in control and informed.
Includes 3 month/6000km Sisson Auto Certified Powertrain Warranty.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
