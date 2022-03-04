Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

46,478 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Limited 4-Door #Low Kms #Clean Carfax

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  • Listing ID: 8536220
  • Stock #: PFP-417
  • VIN: JF1VA1J6XF8836202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Developed to give it's driver a sense of enjoyment when behind the wheel. This 100% Stock non-modified Subaru WRX features a 268 horsepower/258 lb-ft of torque 2.0L twin-scroll turbocharged engine with CVT automatic transmission. Equipped with Brakes (front): Ventilated discs (315 x 24 mm), dual-piston calipers
Brakes (rear): Solid discs (286 x 10 mm), single-piston calipers, Whiplash reducing design front performance seats with separate height and tilt adjustable head restraints, 17-inch alloy wheels, Quad tip high performance exhaust, Automatic climate control, 4.3-inch colour multi-function display with centre-console mounted control
(boost display, vehicle dynamics monitor, clock, outside temperature,
maintenance reminder, customizable settings), , Bluetooth phone connectivity, 3-spoke, flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and
audio, Bluetooth® and cruise control switches, Push button start, Heated seats, 6.1-inch high resolution touch screen, Harman Kardon premium speaker system (9 speakers, including subwoofer),  Leather seats, Sunroof, Low profile rear spoiler, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, Crystal White Pearl paint. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

