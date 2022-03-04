$31,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX
Limited 4-Door #Low Kms #Clean Carfax
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$31,000
- Listing ID: 8536220
- Stock #: PFP-417
- VIN: JF1VA1J6XF8836202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Developed to give it's driver a sense of enjoyment when behind the wheel. This 100% Stock non-modified Subaru WRX features a 268 horsepower/258 lb-ft of torque 2.0L twin-scroll turbocharged engine with CVT automatic transmission. Equipped with Brakes (front): Ventilated discs (315 x 24 mm), dual-piston calipers
Brakes (rear): Solid discs (286 x 10 mm), single-piston calipers, Whiplash reducing design front performance seats with separate height and tilt adjustable head restraints, 17-inch alloy wheels, Quad tip high performance exhaust, Automatic climate control, 4.3-inch colour multi-function display with centre-console mounted control
(boost display, vehicle dynamics monitor, clock, outside temperature,
maintenance reminder, customizable settings), , Bluetooth phone connectivity, 3-spoke, flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and
audio, Bluetooth® and cruise control switches, Push button start, Heated seats, 6.1-inch high resolution touch screen, Harman Kardon premium speaker system (9 speakers, including subwoofer), Leather seats, Sunroof, Low profile rear spoiler, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, Crystal White Pearl paint.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
