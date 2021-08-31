Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

104,149 KM

Details Features

$31,869

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,869

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr XLE * Moonroof * Heated Seats* Backup Cam*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr XLE * Moonroof * Heated Seats* Backup Cam*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  1. 7868334
  2. 7868334
  3. 7868334
  4. 7868334
  5. 7868334
  6. 7868334
  7. 7868334
  8. 7868334
  9. 7868334
  10. 7868334
  11. 7868334
  12. 7868334
  13. 7868334
  14. 7868334
  15. 7868334
  16. 7868334
  17. 7868334
  18. 7868334
Contact Seller

$31,869

+ taxes & licensing

104,149KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868334
  • Stock #: Z3851
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH6FS204484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z3851
  • Mileage 104,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Rear Window
Compact Spare Tire
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
MOONROOF
Power Driver Seat
rubber floor
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
DVD System -OEM
Single Roof Mounted Screen
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Battery -OEM
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Power Telescopic Steering
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Panelled Walls
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2019 Cadillac Escala...
 36,808 KM
$76,495 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 *Rebel...
 8,736 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,758 KM
$11,695 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory