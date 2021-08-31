Our 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-Tron Prestige is a head-turner in Misano Red Pearl Effect! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Litre 4 Cylinder and an Electric Motor with a rechargeable battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats generating a combined 204hp connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Choose your mode and operate on pure electric power, gas power, or a combination of the two. Top speed in pure EV mode is 80mph and it rewards you with approximately 2.7L/100kme. Committed to sustainable driving, the Front Wheel Drive A3 Sportback e-Tron includes a complimentary home charger and available home solar panel installation while showing off unique alloy wheels and adaptive LED headlights on our e-Tron Prestige.
Inside our e-tron Prestige cabin, enjoy a wealth of amenities including automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, heated leather seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Staying seamlessly connected is easy with Audi's MMI electronics touchpad interface, Audi Connect with available WiFi, and a Bang and Olufsen sound system.
Of course, our Audi has also been engineered to give you peace of mind. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and other innovative safety features have been carefully crafted to keep you out of harm's way. This A3 is a fantastic choice you've got to see to believe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Front Floor Mats
MOONROOF
Power Driver Seat
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Rear Spoiler -OEM
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Telescopic Steering
Engine -Turbocharged
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Hybrid Fuel
