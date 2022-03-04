Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A4

129,502 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv plus

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

129,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591510
  • Stock #: P906
  • VIN: WAUFFCFLXGN015269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P906
  • Mileage 129,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIVE PLUS 4 CYL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 183,332 KM
$16,200 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Volt ...
 179,875 KM
$26,700 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 217,269 KM
$13,200 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory