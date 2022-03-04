$26,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2016 Audi A4
2016 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv plus
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
129,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8591510
- Stock #: P906
- VIN: WAUFFCFLXGN015269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P906
- Mileage 129,502 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIVE PLUS 4 CYL
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4