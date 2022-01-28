$31,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
58,629KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191530
- Stock #: P1325
- VIN: WA1C2AFP2GA105705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P1325
- Mileage 58,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in classy black with just 58,629 km on the odometer, this Q5 Komfort comes well-equipped with leather seating with foglights, HID headlights, power liftgate, auto-levelling headlights and climate control.
On top of all that – well, underneath it, actually – is the Quattro AWD system that has been doing duty in Audis for years and has been massaged to perfection as a result. It provides a responsive and athletic drive, but also one that is confidence-inspiring in all manner of conditions and across all manner of road surfaces.
Power comes courtesy of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, fed to all four wheels via a close-ratio eight-speed transmission for great acceleration from launch, and for great response when it comes to highway passing speeds as well.
This example with 58,629 km on the clock is priced to move so act quickly; the Audi Q5 is always popular draw so this low-kilometer, well-equipped example will not stay on the lot for long.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2