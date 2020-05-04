Menu
2016 BMW 2 Series

M235i xDrive

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,046KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4969488
  • Stock #: 148280
  • VIN: WBA1M5C51GV327014
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2dr Conv M235i xDrive AWD

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

Send A Message