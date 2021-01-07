+ taxes & licensing
Elegant in Graphite Gray Metallic, our Low KM 2016 Buick Encore Leather Group AWD SUV offers posh styling, versatility, nimble handling and innovative technology! Powering our Crossover is a TurboCharged 1.4 Litre Ecotec 4 Cylinder that generates 138hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. With this All Wheel Drive team, you'll be looking for reasons to get out and drive, all while scoring approximately 7.1L/100km on the open road. Effortlessly stylish, our Encore looks amazing with 18-inch 5-spoke wheels, sunroof, and foglamps. A haven of refinement and comfort, the Leather Group cabin greets you with a wealth of amenities including remote vehicle start, heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, full-color navigation, a rearview camera, and split-folding rear seats. Staying safely connected and in-the-know is easy with Bluetooth, WiFi availability, and an audio system with AM/FM/available SiriusXM, MP3 CD player, IntelliLink with a diagonal colour LCD display, USB port, Radio Data System and auxiliary input jack. Drive with confidence knowing your Buick Encore has earned exemplary safety scores thanks in part to rear cross traffic alert, side blind zone alert, anti-lock disc brakes, 10 airbags, and StabiliTrak traction control. Immerse yourself in the security, comfort, versatility and style that can only come from Encore! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
