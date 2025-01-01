Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

100,632 KM

Details Features

$13,250

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

12868841

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$13,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,632KM
VIN 3G1BE5SM9GS601863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 100,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$13,250

2016 Chevrolet Cruze