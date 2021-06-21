2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$14,674 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7363580

7363580 Stock #: R21200A

R21200A VIN: 1G1BE5SM9G7275769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic

Interior Colour "

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,546 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.