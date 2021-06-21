Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

58,546 KM

Details Description Features

$14,674

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,674

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 7363580
  2. 7363580
  3. 7363580
  4. 7363580
  5. 7363580
  6. 7363580
  7. 7363580
  8. 7363580
Contact Seller

$14,674

+ taxes & licensing

58,546KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7363580
  • Stock #: R21200A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9G7275769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Heated Front Seats|Backup Camera|SiriusXM| 



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 

 

1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT 

Reviews: 



* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca 



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2021 Mazda CX-9 GT|T...
 1,042 KM
$48,600 + tax & lic
2014 Acura RDX AWD|H...
 134,509 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Te...
 121,184 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory