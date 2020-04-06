Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$17,496

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,006KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861488
  • Stock #: D002
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK3G6165008
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to an easier, faster and more comfortable way to purchase a vehicle.


Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to hold your vehicle for pick up, all from the comfort of your own home and without having to speak with a salesperson ever.


Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.


To ensure your peace of mind all our vehicle prices are set using third party companies that check the market within 1500 kms for similar makes and models.  We then set a Fair Negotiation Free price that is always below the market average without adding dealership fees.


Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free CarFax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM

