$19,277+ tax & licensing
$19,277
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8354892
- Stock #: P884
- VIN: 2GNALCEK0G6322881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,780 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT 4CYL ENGINE GREAT ON GAS WHEN THE PRICES ARE HIGH
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4