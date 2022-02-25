Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

158,780 KM

$19,277

+ tax & licensing
$19,277

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,277

+ taxes & licensing

158,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8354892
  Stock #: P884
  VIN: 2GNALCEK0G6322881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT 4CYL ENGINE GREAT ON GAS WHEN THE PRICES ARE HIGH

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

