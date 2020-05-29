+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our top-notch Low KM 2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT Sedan in Red will impress you with its ideal blend of form and function! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoTec 4 Cylinder that offers 163hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers proven fuel-saving technology. This Front Wheel Drive Malibu yields approximately 6.4L/100km on the open road plus is responsive and sporty with ultimate comfort with stunning good looks to match! Take a moment to admire the fresh-faced windswept silhouette of our Chevrolet Malibu.
Climb inside our 1LT to find a thoughtfully crafted cabin with everything perfectly in place as if you had designed it yourself! Settle into the supportive seats and enjoy amenities including keyless start, Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM touchscreen stereo with available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls for audio/phone/cruise, a rear vision camera, a driver information center, and a convenient rear 60/40 split folding seat.
Your safety is paramount to Chevrolet as demonstrated by LED daytime running lights, advanced airbags, OnStar, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more. You desire sharp styling, a spacious interior, efficiency paired with performance, and incredible safety ratings...and our Malibu delivers! This is a well-rounded sedan that will meet all of your needs so...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
