$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT *LOW KMS* *Power Seat* *Remote St

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT *LOW KMS* *Power Seat* *Remote St

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,136KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175302
  • Stock #: Z95561
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST3GF325657
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Our top-notch Low KM 2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT Sedan in Red will impress you with its ideal blend of form and function! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoTec 4 Cylinder that offers 163hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers proven fuel-saving technology. This Front Wheel Drive Malibu yields approximately 6.4L/100km on the open road plus is responsive and sporty with ultimate comfort with stunning good looks to match! Take a moment to admire the fresh-faced windswept silhouette of our Chevrolet Malibu.

Climb inside our 1LT to find a thoughtfully crafted cabin with everything perfectly in place as if you had designed it yourself! Settle into the supportive seats and enjoy amenities including keyless start, Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM touchscreen stereo with available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls for audio/phone/cruise, a rear vision camera, a driver information center, and a convenient rear 60/40 split folding seat.

Your safety is paramount to Chevrolet as demonstrated by LED daytime running lights, advanced airbags, OnStar, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more. You desire sharp styling, a spacious interior, efficiency paired with performance, and incredible safety ratings...and our Malibu delivers! This is a well-rounded sedan that will meet all of your needs so...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Engine -Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Rear-All Season Tires
  • Front-All Season Tires
  • OEM Wheels

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

