2016 Chevrolet Volt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,700 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 8 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8521799

8521799 Stock #: P903

P903 VIN: 1G1RB6S56GU123052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P903

Mileage 179,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.