2016 Chevrolet Volt

179,875 KM

Details Description Features

$26,700

+ tax & licensing
$26,700

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Premier

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521799
  • Stock #: P903
  • VIN: 1G1RB6S56GU123052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET VOLT LTZ HYBRID COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

