$26,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,700
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2016 Chevrolet Volt
2016 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,700
+ taxes & licensing
179,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8521799
- Stock #: P903
- VIN: 1G1RB6S56GU123052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P903
- Mileage 179,875 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET VOLT LTZ HYBRID COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4