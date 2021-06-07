Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

21,106 KM

Details Features

$53,991

+ tax & licensing
$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe Scat Pack *6.4L V8 485HP* *Launch Mode*

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe Scat Pack *6.4L V8 485HP* *Launch Mode*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

21,106KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7194719
  • Stock #: Z1861
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ8GH184717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z1861
  • Mileage 21,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
KEYLESS REMOTE
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Power Driver Seat
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
PADDLE SHIFTER
Cell Phone Hookup
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Rear Spoiler -OEM
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Power Telescopic Steering
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Blind spot information system
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

