2016 Dodge Challenger

$53,991 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 1 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7194719

7194719 Stock #: Z1861

Z1861 VIN: 2C3CDZFJ8GH184717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z1861

Mileage 21,106 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Convenience Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control KEYLESS REMOTE Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar AUDIO PACKAGE USB port PADDLE SHIFTER Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat Cooled Passenger Seat Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Rear Spoiler -OEM Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Power Telescopic Steering Remote Engine Start -OEM Blind spot information system Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.