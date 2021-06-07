2016 Dodge Challenger

- Listing ID: 7194719
- Stock #: Z1861
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ8GH184717
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Stock #
Z1861
-
Mileage
21,106 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Power Telescopic Steering
Blind spot information system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.