Load up the family and enjoy our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canadian Value Package that is handsome in Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat. Powered by a proven 3.6 Litre V6 that produces 283hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers a second overdrive to enhance fuel efficiency. Our Front Wheel Drive van rewards its owners with approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road with a distinctive grille that elevates your style quotient. The Canadian Value Package offers versatile seating and cargo bay configurations along with heated mirrors, power windows, and dual-zone air-conditioning are helpful conveniences for the daily routine of your active family. The best-selling minivan of all time, it's adaptable, practical, and affordable! Our family-friendly Dodge minivan is loaded with features to safeguard you and your loved ones with ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. Eager-to-please and ready to roll, our Grand Caravan is waiting to meet your needs. Go ahead - Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
