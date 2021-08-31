+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Engineered to meet the demands of your active family, our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is handsome in Sandstorm Pearl! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers a second overdrive to enhance fuel efficiency. Our Front Wheel Drive Grand Caravan rewards its owners with approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road and our SXT elevates your style with its distinct grille, heated side mirrors, great-looking alloy wheels, and rear privacy glass. You will appreciate the soft-touch materials in the roomy and well-built cabin of the SXT with versatile seating and cargo bay configurations. A power lift-gate, power sliding rear doors, power accessories, a large front floor console, DVD entertainment, second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature and tri-zone air-conditioning are necessary conveniences for the daily routine. Drive confidently with Dodge, stability control, ABS, backup camera, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags are waiting for you. Eager to please and ready to roll, our Grand Caravan SXT is the intelligent choice that will have you singing its praises! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
