2016 Ford Edge

148,587 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD *Sunroof* *Heated/Cooled Seats* *NAV*

2016 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD *Sunroof* *Heated/Cooled Seats* *NAV*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

148,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683105
  • Stock #: Z0471
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP4GBB79420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z0471
  • Mileage 148,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Roof
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
USB port
PADDLE SHIFTER
Cell Phone Hookup
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
Engine -Turbocharged
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

