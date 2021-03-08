2016 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Compact Spare Tire Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats REAR HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors USB port PADDLE SHIFTER Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat Cooled Passenger Seat MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Telescopic Steering Engine -Turbocharged Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery Push-Start Ignition

