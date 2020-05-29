Menu
$31,203

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$31,203

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,093KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179463
  • Stock #: Q19308A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH7GGC74160
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Ford Explorer Limited Heated/Cooled Seats|Memory Seat/Pedals|Navigation|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.

2.3L I4 EcoBoost

Reviews:

* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca



2.3L I4 EcoBoost

Reviews:

* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Third Row Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Power Tailgate
  • Sirius Radio
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Rear Heating
  • USB port
  • Heated Back Seats
  • Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

