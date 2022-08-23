$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2016 Ford Explorer
2016 Ford Explorer
Base
Location
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
888-422-7156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
297,324KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8984590
- Stock #: 148740
- VIN: 1FM5K7BH5GGC74156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G1-SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 297,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6