2016 Ford F-150

204,746 KM

$22,500

$22,500
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

XL SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

204,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10382838
  • Stock #: PFP-689
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1GFB79202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-689
  • Mileage 204,746 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

204-717-5500

