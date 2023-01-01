$22,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XL SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10382838
- Stock #: PFP-689
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF1GFB79202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7