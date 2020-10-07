Menu
2016 Ford F-150

122,322 KM

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

122,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6077181
  • Stock #: A16481
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF8GKE80066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A16481
  • Mileage 122,322 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145"" Lariat

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Child Safety Locks,Four Wheel Drive,8 Cylinder Engine,Remote Entry,Power Locks,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

