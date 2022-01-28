Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

42,019 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

  1. 8260521
  2. 8260521
  3. 8260521
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,019KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8260521
  • Stock #: 173130
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2GKE36220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,019 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145"" XLT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 204,845 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX
 106,668 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory