Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9233455

9233455 Stock #: A23743

A23743 VIN: 1FTFW1EF1GKD06702

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A23743

Mileage 12,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.