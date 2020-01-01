2016 Ford F-250

This outstanding example of a 2016 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT is offered by Kelleher Ford Sales. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT. Take home this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.