2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

Contact Seller

$44,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,308KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4516125
  • Stock #: A98601
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT2GEC92411
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Steel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This outstanding example of a 2016 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT is offered by Kelleher Ford Sales. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT. Take home this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

