+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
+ taxes & licensing
Turn up the heat. This 2016 Ford Focus features a fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Cold Weather package including heated seats, heated steering wheel and side view mirrors, and all-weather floor mats, 6-way manual driver's seat, AM/FM stereo with 6-speaker system, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, Remote start system, SYNC entertainment system which includes 4.2-inch colour LCD screen in center stack, USB/AUX port, Cloth seats, Power windows with one touch up/down, Steering wheel mounted cruise, audio and 5-way controls.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7