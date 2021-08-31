Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

98,996 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE Sedan #Heated Steering Wheel #Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE Sedan #Heated Steering Wheel #Heated Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 7899108
  2. 7899108
  3. 7899108
  4. 7899108
  5. 7899108
  6. 7899108
  7. 7899108
  8. 7899108
  9. 7899108
  10. 7899108
  11. 7899108
  12. 7899108
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

98,996KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7899108
  • Stock #: PFP-318
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29GL353133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # PFP-318
  • Mileage 98,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn up the heat. This 2016 Ford Focus features a fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Cold Weather package including heated seats, heated steering wheel and side view mirrors, and all-weather floor mats, 6-way manual driver's seat, AM/FM stereo with 6-speaker system, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, Remote start system, SYNC entertainment system which includes 4.2-inch colour LCD screen in center stack, USB/AUX port, Cloth seats, Power windows with one touch up/down, Steering wheel mounted cruise, audio and 5-way controls.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 Ford Explorer X...
 110,547 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 197,412 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE S...
 88,127 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory