Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,595KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081733
- Stock #: 148760
- VIN: 1FADP3F29GL272763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,595 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Sdn SE
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
4 Cylinder Engine
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6