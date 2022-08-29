Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

67,595 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

  1. 9081733
  2. 9081733
  3. 9081733
  4. 9081733
  5. 9081733
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,595KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9081733
  • Stock #: 148760
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29GL272763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,595 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn SE

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
4 Cylinder Engine
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 33,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 59,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 45,653 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory