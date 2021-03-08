2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
Get behind the wheel of our 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 proudly presented in Light Steel Gray Metallic. Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 delivering 355hp while combined with a tough working 6 Speed Automatic transmission electronically controlled with overdrive and Tow/Haul mode. Our no-nonsense Four Wheel Drive truck fills your needs with great hauling and towing capability and scores approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. The chiseled physique of our hard-working Sierra 1500 SLE has a distinct grille, daytime running lights, EZ-lift and lower tailgate, a remote locking tailgate, and CornerStep chrome rear bumpers. Step up to this workhorse to see that the SLE interior is practical and comfortable with durable seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel audio controls, and full power accessories. Check out the 8-inch colour touch screen with IntelliLink, AM/FM/Available SiriusXM, HD Radio with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth, and available WiFi. For work or play, this truck is a solid choice! You'll be safe and secure inside this GMC with Stabilitrak with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and plenty of airbags. Distinguish yourself in this Sierra 1500 that has mastered the art of capability and comfort in one upscale looking package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
